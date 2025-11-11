Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 579.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 6.9%

AU stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

