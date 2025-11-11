Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $296.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.58.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

