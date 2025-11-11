Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 319.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,298,000 after purchasing an additional 615,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $91.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.43.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

