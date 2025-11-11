Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

ICE stock opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

