Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 price objective (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.71.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of PH opened at $840.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $851.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $760.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $716.13.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
