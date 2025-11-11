Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 368.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

ADUS stock opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

