Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

