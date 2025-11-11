The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Increased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.18 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $368.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

