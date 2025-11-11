PFG Advisors Has $813,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

PFG Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

