PFG Advisors Makes New $836,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

