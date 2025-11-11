Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Receives $225.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.3750.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Wabtec news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,101. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Wabtec by 454.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAB opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.62. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

