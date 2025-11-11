Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

DCO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ducommun from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Ducommun Trading Up 7.6%

NYSE DCO opened at $96.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ducommun has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $101.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 6,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 27.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

