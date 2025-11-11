Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,530 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank boosted their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $323.66 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.