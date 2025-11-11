Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given New $47.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNTH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,106.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,499,931 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after buying an additional 1,000,333 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,341,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

