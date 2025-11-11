Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $11.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 326.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,257,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 254,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,636,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 199,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 556,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 313,884 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -154.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,428.57%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

