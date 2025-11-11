Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

