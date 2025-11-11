Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its stake in Stellantis by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 140,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Stellantis by 81.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,322,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 5.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STLA opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

