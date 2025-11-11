Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,201,000 after acquiring an additional 354,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,349,000 after acquiring an additional 493,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,009,000 after acquiring an additional 843,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

