Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 223.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $600.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.23 and its 200-day moving average is $416.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total value of $17,225,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,587,744.10. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.88, for a total value of $3,474,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,416.24. This represents a 63.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $63,569,958 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.90.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.