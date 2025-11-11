Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,512,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,796,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.2%

MKL opened at $2,062.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,931.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,939.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.89 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

