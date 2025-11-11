Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

