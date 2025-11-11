Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,217,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,991,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,737 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $34,702,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $31,061,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $28,401,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $340.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

