Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $472,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

