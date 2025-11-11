Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:TMO opened at $577.28 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.86. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.