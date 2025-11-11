Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 275 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.47.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $855.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $940.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $835.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

