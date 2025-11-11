Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.48 and last traded at $87.9380, with a volume of 495525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 203.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

