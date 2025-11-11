Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $159.54 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $159.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

