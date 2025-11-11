8,254 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FI Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

NYSE FI opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

