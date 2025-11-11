PFG Advisors Increases Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF $TAXF

PFG Advisors increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAXF. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.