Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. $TCMD

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.94 million, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

