PFG Advisors Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,490,000 after buying an additional 2,151,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,579,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,512 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,628,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,458,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,743,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

