Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

