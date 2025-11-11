PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF $THYF

PFG Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,980,000 after buying an additional 2,399,983 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 132.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA THYF opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

