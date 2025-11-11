PFG Advisors Takes $1.28 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALT. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 244,588 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $281,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $32.34.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

