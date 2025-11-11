Midwest Trust Co Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

