PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day moving average of $182.84. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $203.15.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

