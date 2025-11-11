PFG Advisors Buys 2,907 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $46,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

