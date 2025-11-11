PFG Advisors Boosts Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

PFG Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $298.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.09 and a 200-day moving average of $304.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

