Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,823 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.59 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,901.68. This trade represents a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

