Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

