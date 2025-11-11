Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SDRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Dnb Carnegie upgraded Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seadrill will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Seadrill by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Seadrill by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

