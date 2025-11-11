NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NRXP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

NRXP opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.67). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

