NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPFree Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NRXP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7%

NRXP opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.67). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.