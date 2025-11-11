Midwest Trust Co Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

