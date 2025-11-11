Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Bradford John Helgeson Sells 262 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 262 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $22,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,461.15. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Casella Waste Systems Price Performance
Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $121.24.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after buying an additional 795,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,948,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after acquiring an additional 432,589 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,691,000 after purchasing an additional 428,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
