Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Bradford John Helgeson Sells 262 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 262 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $22,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,461.15. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $121.24.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after buying an additional 795,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,948,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after acquiring an additional 432,589 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,691,000 after purchasing an additional 428,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.