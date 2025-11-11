Midwest Trust Co Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,554,000 after acquiring an additional 139,194 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of IJS opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
