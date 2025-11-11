Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK) Major Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $10,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 397,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,015.68. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 4 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $43.52.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 18 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $195.84.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20 shares of Eureka Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $217.60.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

EURK opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Eureka Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eureka Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Eureka Acquisition by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the first quarter worth $743,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Eureka Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,283,000.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

