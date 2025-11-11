Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.42%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

