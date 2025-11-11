Midwest Trust Co Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 55,978.4% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,430,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 223,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,789,000 after buying an additional 121,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ITW opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.93 and a 200-day moving average of $253.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.