Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 11,700 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $324.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $337.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

