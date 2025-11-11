Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 54.2% in the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 104,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,392,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after acquiring an additional 246,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $165.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.50.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

